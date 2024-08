Corporate Deal

M2S Group, a Wynnchurch Capital LP portfolio company, has acquired the label solutions business from Iconex. Financial terms were not disclosed. Appleton, Wisconsin-based M2S Group was advised by a Foley & Lardner team led by partners Gjina Lucaj and Omar Lucia. Counsel information for Iconex, which is based in Atlanta, was not immediately available.

Business Services

August 28, 2024, 12:54 PM