A wholly owned subsidiary of Authentic Restaurant Brands has agreed to acquire Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc., parent company of the Pollo Tropical restaurant brand, in an all cash transaction valued at approximately $225 million. The transaction, announced Aug. 7, is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2023. New York-based Authentic Restaurant Brands was advised by Kirkland & Ellis. Fiesta Restaurant, which is based in Dallas, was represented by a Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher team led by partner Saee Muzumdar.

August 08, 2023, 10:37 AM

