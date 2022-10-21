Corporate Deal

EW Healthcare Partners announced that it has acquired mobile and modular cleanroom and biocontainment facilities manufacturer Germfree Laboratories Inc. in a deal guided by Kirkland & Ellis and Holland & Knight. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based EW Healthcare was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partner Marshall Shaffer. Germfree Laboratories, which is based in Ormond Beach, Florida, was represented by a Holland & Knight team.

Health Care

October 21, 2022, 10:00 AM