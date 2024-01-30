Corporate Deal

Trilantic Capital Partners has agreed to place a strategic investment in Sofie Biosciences, a Positron emission tomography radiopharmacy and contract development and manufacturing organization, in a deal guided by Kirkland & Ellis and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Trilantic Capital was advised by Kirkland & Ellis. Sofie Biosciences, which is based in Dulles, Virginia, was represented by a Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison team including partners Jeffrey Marell and Scott Sontag.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

January 30, 2024, 11:58 AM

