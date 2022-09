Corporate Deal

Private investment firm Directional Aviation has agreed to place an investment in sustainable aviation fuel provider Alder Fuels. Financial terms were not disclosed. Washington D.C.-based Alder Fuels was represented by a Latham & Watkins team including partners Steven Betensky, Jim Morrone and Justin Stolte. Counsel information for Directional Aviation, based in Cleveland, was not immediately available.

Energy

September 16, 2022, 10:41 AM