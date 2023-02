Corporate Deal

Energy storage company Our Next Energy (ONE) Inc. has secured $300 million in a Series B funding round led by Fifth Wall and Franklin Templeton, with participation from Riverstone Holdings and Temasek Holdings Ltd. Affiliates of Riverstone were represented by a Vinson & Elkins team led by partners Michael Gibson and Dan Komarek. Counsel information for Our Next Energy, based in Novi, Michigan, was not immediately available.