Revelyst, a collective of world-class maker brands that design and manufacture performance gear and precision technologies and a segment of Vista Outdoor Inc., announced the sale of the assets of Fiber Energy Products, the company's wood pellet manufacturer, to Lignetics Inc. Financial terms were not disclosed. Revelyst was advised by a Reed Smith team led by partners Chris Sheaffer, Anatoliy Rozental and Simon Kliegman. Counsel information was not available for Lignetics Inc.

July 12, 2024, 2:26 PM