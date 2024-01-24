Corporate Deal

Benford Capital Partners announced that it has sold Saco Foods Holdings to Fengate Private Equity, a division of Fengate Asset Management, and Weathervane Investment Corp. in a deal guided by Ice Miller and Kirkland & Ellis. Financial terms were not disclosed. Chicago-based Benford Capital was represented by an Ice Miller team. Fengate, which is based in Toronto, was advised by Kirkland & Ellis. The Kirkland & Ellis team was led by corporate partners Brittany Sakowitz and Fernanda Langa.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

January 24, 2024, 10:44 AM

