Stahl Holdings BV announced that it has completed its acquisition of coating packaging provider ICP Industrial Solutions Group in a deal guided by Hogan Lovells. Financial terms were not disclosed. Waalwijk, the Netherlands-based Stahl was advised by a Hogan Lovells team led by partners Elizabeth Donley and Victor Vlaam. Counsel information for ICP Industrial, which is based in Itasca, Illinois, was not immediately available.

March 23, 2023, 11:18 AM

