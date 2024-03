Corporate Deal

PSQ Holdings announced that it has acquired shooting sports and firearms industry payments provider Credova Holdings in a deal guided by Ellenoff Grossman & Schole; Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath; and Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough. Financial terms were not disclosed. West Palm Beach, Florida-based PSQ was advised by Ellenoff Grossman and Nelson Mullins. Credova, which is based in Bozeman, Montana, was represented by a Faegre Drinker team.

Banking & Financial Services

March 18, 2024, 12:16 PM

