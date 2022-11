Corporate Deal

Keurig Dr Pepper announced that it has acquired a minority stake in non-alcoholic craft beer maker Athletic Brewing Co. for $50 million. Frisco, Texas-based Keurig Dr Pepper was advised by a Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom team that included partners Sean Doyle and Maxim Mayer-Cesiano. Counsel information for Athletic Brewing, which is based in Milford, Connecticut, was not immediately available.