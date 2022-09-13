Corporate Deal

Great Southern Homes Inc., a South Carolina-based homebuilder, is going public via SPAC merger with DiamondHead Holdings Corp. As a result of the merger, the company will be renamed United Homes Group Inc. and will be listed on the Nasdaq with a post-transaction equity value of approximately $572 million. The transaction, announced Sept. 12, is expected to close during the first quarter of 2023. Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough is advising Great Southern. DiamondHead, based in New York, is represented by a Sullivan & Cromwell team including partners Audra D. Cohen and Robert W. Downes.

September 13, 2022, 8:59 AM