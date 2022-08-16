Corporate Deal

Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount Global have agreed to sell a stake in The CW Network to Nexstar Media Group Inc. in a deal guided by Paul Hastings; Kirkland & Ellis and Loeb & Loeb. The transaction, announced Aug. 15, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022. Financial terms were not disclosed. Warner Bros. and Paramount are represented by a Paul Hastings team led by partner Sean Monroe. Nexstar, which is based in Irving, Texas, is advised by Kirkland & Ellis and Loeb & Loeb.

