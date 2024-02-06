Corporate Deal

Elanco Animal Health has agreed to sell its auqa business to Merck Animal Health, a division of Merck & Co., for approximately $1.3 billion in cash. The transaction, announced Feb. 5, is expected to be completed by mid-year 2024. Indiana-based Elanco was represented by White & Case. Merck Animal, which is based in Rahway, New Jersey, was advised by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher and a Covington & Burling team including partners Winsome Cheung, Catherine Dargan and Andrew Fischer. The Gibson Dunn antitrust team was led in by partner Steve Weissman and Brussels managing director Nicholas Banasevic.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

February 06, 2024, 9:31 AM

