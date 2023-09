Corporate Deal

Varian Medical Systems, a Siemens Healthineers company, has acquired Aspekt Solutions from L2 Capital in a deal guided by Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders. Financial terms were not disclosed. Devon, Pennsylvania-based L2 Capital was represented by a Troutman Pepper team. Counsel information for Varian Medical, which is based in Palo Alto, California, was not immediately available.

Health Care

September 28, 2023, 10:12 AM

nature of claim: /