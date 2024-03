Corporate Deal

Servpro Global DRT, an Orangewood Partners portfolio company, announced its acquisition of commercial property cleaning and restoration provider Live Oak Restoration. Financial terms were not disclosed. Beverly Hills, California-based Servpro was advised by Greenberg Traurig. Live Oak Restoration, which is based in Ravenel, South Carolina, was represented by Blume Partners.

March 22, 2024, 12:40 PM

