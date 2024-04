Corporate Deal

Bain Capital has agreed to sell payroll software platform Zellis Group to funds advised by Apax Partners in a deal guided by Ropes & Gray; Kirkland & Ellis; and Weil, Gotshal & Manges. Financial terms were not disclosed. Boston-based Bain Capital was represented by a Ropes & Gray team led by private equity transactions partners John Newton and Bill Mone. Apax, which is based in London, was advised by Kirkland & Ellis and a Weil Gotshal team.

Investment Firms

April 16, 2024, 12:27 PM

