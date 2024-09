Corporate Deal

Latham & Watkins has guided renewable energy infrastructure investment group Power Sustainable in connection with its acquisition of a 50 percent stake in the Desert Quartzite Solar+Storage Project from EDF Renewables North America. Financial terms were not disclosed. Montreal-based Power Sustainable was advised by a Latham & Watkins team led by partners Jim Cole and Ethan Schultz.

