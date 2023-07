Corporate Deal

Warburg Pincus has agreed to sell Once For All, a compliance and supply chain management software provider, to private equity firm GTCR LLC. Financial terms were not disclosed. Once For All was represented by Kirkland & Ellis. GTCR, which is based in Chicago, was advised by a Latham & Watkins corporate deal team led by partners Kem Ihenacho, Bradley Faris and Alexander Crosthwaite.

July 25, 2023, 7:03 AM

