Davis Polk & Wardwell has guided fibre network provider Digicel Group Holdings Ltd. and Digicel Ltd., together with certain of its subsidiaries, in connection with the cross-border restructuring of more than $4.4 billion of debt. The Davis Polk team included partners Hilary Dengel, Timothy Graulich, Michael Kaplan, Darren Klein and James McClammy.

June 30, 2023, 9:29 AM

