TC Energy Corp. announced that its board of directors have approved plans for TC Energy to separate into two independent and publicly listed companies through the spinoff of TC Energy’s liquids pipelines business. Financial terms were not disclosed. Calgary, Canada-based TC Energy was advised by Blake, Cassels & Graydon and a White & Case team led by partners A.J. Ericksen, Charlie Ofner, Chad McCormick and Laura Katherine Mann.

July 31, 2023, 10:26 AM

