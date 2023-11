Corporate Deal

Kirkland & Ellis advised Francisco Partners’ portfolio company EG Group in connection with its 400 million euro ($438 million) capital raise and stake sale to various institutional investors, including Sofina and LGT Capital Partners. Denmark-based EG was represented by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Carlos Gil Rivas, Adrian Duncan and Michele Cumpston. Counsel information for the investors was not immediately available.

Technology

November 20, 2023, 11:23 AM

