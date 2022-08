Corporate Deal

Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton has guided BofA Securities, JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley in the underwriting of a debt issuance worth $1 billion. The issuance was announced Aug. 18 by Houston-based Corebridge Financial Inc. The notes come due 2052. The Cleary Gottlieb team was led by partners Craig Brod and Jeffrey Karpf.