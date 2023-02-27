Corporate Deal

Vitruvian Partners has placed a minority investment in Twinkl Ltd., an educational learning lessons platform, in a deal guided by Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe and Squire Patton Boggs. Financial terms were not disclosed. London-based Vitruvian was advised by an Orrick Herrington team that included partners Ylan Steiner and Daniel Wayte. Twinkl Ltd., which is based in Sheffield, United Kingdom, was represented by a Squire Patton team led by partner James Fitzgibbon.

Education

February 27, 2023, 8:04 AM