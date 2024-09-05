Corporate Deal

Veritiv has agreed to acquire packaging and distribution business Orora Packaging Solutions. The transaction, announced Sept. 3, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024. Financial terms were not disclosed. Atlanta-based Veritiv was advised by Kirkland & Ellis and Debevoise & Plimpton. The Debevoise & Plimpton team was led by finance partners Brett Novick and Scott Selinger. Counsel information for Orora Packaging, which is based in Buena Park, California, was not immediately available.

Wholesalers

September 05, 2024, 8:47 AM