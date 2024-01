Corporate Deal

Platinum Equity announced that it has acquired premium rum blending specialist E&A Scheer in a deal guided by Latham & Watkins. Financial terms were not disclosed. Beverly Hills, California-based Platinum Equity was advised by a Latham & Watkins team led by London-based corporate partners Farah O’Brien and Maarten Overmars. Counsel information for E&A Scheer, based in Amsterdam, was not immediately available.

January 12, 2024, 11:23 AM

