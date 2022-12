Corporate Deal

Private equity firm Avista Capital announced that it has acquired Spear Education, a continuing dental education platform, in a deal guided by Willkie Farr & Gallagher. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Avista Capital was advised by a Willkie Farr team led by partner Dvir Oren. Counsel information for Spear, which is based Scottsdale, Arizona, was not immediately available.

Education

December 23, 2022, 10:38 AM