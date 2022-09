Corporate Deal

ENTACT LLC, a portfolio company of investment affiliates of J.F. Lehman & Co., announced that it has acquired environmental remediation an industrial services provider USA Environment LP and its affiliates. Financial terms were not disclosed. Westmont, Illinois-based ENTACT was advised by a Jones Day team led by private equity practice leader Andrew M. Levine. USA Environment, which is based in Deer Park, Texas, was represented by Haynes and Boone.

Business Services

September 30, 2022, 9:26 AM