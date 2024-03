Corporate Deal

Capstan Therapeutics has secured $175 million in a Series B funding round led by RA Capital Management, with participation from Forbion, Johnson & Johnson Innovation, Mubadala Capital, Perceptive Advisors and Sofinnova Investments. San Diego-based Capstan was advised by a Cooley team led by partner Ken Rollins.

March 21, 2024, 11:38 AM

