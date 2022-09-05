Corporate Deal

Davis Polk & Wardwell is advising the administrative agent, the collateral agent and the funding coordinator in connection with a $275 million term loan credit facility. The issuance was announced Sep. 2 by LED lighting manufacturer Lumileds Holdings BV and certain of its subsidiaries. Lumileds filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York on Aug. 29, 2022. The Davis Polk team included partners Darren Klein, Kenneth Steinberg and Eli Vonnegut.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 05, 2022, 9:35 AM