Corporate Deal

Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman is guiding Austin, Texas-based digital fitness platform Interactive Strength Inc. d/b/a Forme in an initial public offering on the Nasdaq. The Pillsbury Winthrop team is led by partners Stephen Ashley and Davina Kaile. Kaufman & Canoles partner Anthony Basch is advising the IPO's underwriters, led by Aegis Capital Corp.

Health Care

January 18, 2023, 7:22 AM