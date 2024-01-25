Corporate Deal

Bending Spoons SpA has acquired community building platform Meetup in a deal guided by McDermott Will & Emery and Willkie Farr & Gallagher. Financial terms were not disclosed. Milan-based Bending Spoons was advised by McDermott Will and Willkie Farr advised the technology company on Banking and Finance matters. The Willkie Farr team was led by partner Anna Martini G. Pereira. Counsel information for Meetup, which is based in New York, was not immediately available.

Internet & Social Media

January 25, 2024, 11:29 AM

