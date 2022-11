Corporate Deal

Baker & McKenzie counseled ABG Sundal Collier AB and Carnegie Investment Bank AB, acting as joint underwriters, in connection with Cidron Ross's sale of 17.5 million shares in software development firm Cint Group AB. Stockholm-based Nordic Capital, which indirectly controls Cidron Ross, was advised by Advokatfirman Cederquist KB.

Technology

November 18, 2022, 10:24 AM