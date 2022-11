Corporate Deal

Wealthspire Advisors has agreed to acquire registered investment advisor Sage Financial Advisors Inc. in a deal guided by Ropes & Gray and Hanson Bridgett LLP. The transaction, announced Nov. 29, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Wealthspire is advised by Ropes & Gray. Sage Financial, which is based in Reno, Nevada, is represented by a Hanson Bridgett team.

Banking & Financial Services

November 30, 2022, 8:14 AM