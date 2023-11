Corporate Deal

Bristol-Myers Squibb has acquired Orum Therapeutics' antibody-enabled protein coding gene program, ORM-6151 for an aggregate $280 million. Boston-based Orum Therapeutics sought counsel from Sterne, Kessler, Goldstein & Fox and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. The Skadden Arps team included partners Dohyun Kim and Thomas Greenberg. Counsel information for Bristol-Myers, which is based in New York, was not immediately available.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

November 07, 2023, 10:16 AM

nature of claim: /