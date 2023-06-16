Corporate Deal

Capital Constellation, an investment platform managed by Wafra Inc., announced a strategic minority investment in Greenbelt Capital Partners. Financial terms were not disclosed. Greenbelt Capital, which is based in Austin, Texas, was represented by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by partners Emma Lange-Novak, Jordan Murray and Andrew Nichol. Wafra was advised by a Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher team led by partner Michael Piazza. Counsel information was not available for Capital Constellation.

