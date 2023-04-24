Corporate Deal

Investment firm Development Partners International (DPI), alongside minority co-investors South Suez and DEG, have acquired specialty chemicals distribution platform Solevo Group from Helios Investment Partners. Financial terms were not disclosed. London-based DPI was advised by DLA Piper and Norton Rose Fulbright. Solevo Group was represented by a Squire Patton Boggs team led by partner Julian Thatcher. Helios was counseled by Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld.

April 24, 2023, 8:30 AM

