Apax Partners has agreed to acquire tech consulting firm Kin and Carta plc in a deal guided by Kirkland & Ellis and Herbert Smith Freehills. Financial terms were not disclosed. London-based Apax was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team that was led by partners Stuart Boyd, Monica Gemes, Andrew McAlpine and Jacob Traff. Kin and Carta, which is based in London, was represented by Herbert Smith Freehills.

October 19, 2023, 6:04 PM

