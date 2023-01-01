Corporate Deal

Blackstone Group and Resolution Life Group Holdings Ltd., a global life and annuity insurance group, have agreed to raise $3 billion in new equity capital commitments, including a $500 million strategic investment from Blackstone. The transaction, announced Oct. 12, is expected to close in the second half of 2023. New York-based Blackstone is advised by Willkie Farr & Gallagher and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett. Resolution Life, which is based in London, is represented by Kirkland & Ellis and a Debevoise & Plimpton team. An Eversheds Sutherland is guiding the the board of directors of Resolution Life. Sullivan & Cromwell is counseling Goldman Sachs Group, acting as financial adviser to Resolution Life.