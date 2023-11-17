Corporate Deal

Global Blue Group Holding AG, a strategic technology and payments partner, has agreed to make a $100 million investment in Tencent, an internet and technology company. Silver Lake and its portfolio company, Global Blue, was represented by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett and Niederer Kraft & Frey. The Simpson Thacher team included partners James R. Howe, Chris Vallance, Hui Lin, Jessica Asrat and Étienne Renaudeau. Shenzhen, China-based Tencent was advised by Davis Polk & Wardwell and Homburger.

Investment Firms

November 17, 2023, 2:17 PM

nature of claim: /