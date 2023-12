Corporate Deal

GI Partners has agreed to acquire DQE Communications from its parent company, Duquesne Light Holdings Inc. The transaction, announced Dec. 19, is expected to close in the first half of 2024. Financial terms were not disclosed. San Francisco-based GI Partners was advised by a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team led by partner Christopher May. Duquesne Light, which is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, was represented by Taft Stettinius & Hollister.

December 20, 2023, 8:05 AM

