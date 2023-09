Corporate Deal

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett has counseled JPMorgan Chase in the underwriting of a debt offering valued at 760 million euro ($811 million). The issuance was announced Sep. 13 by Westlake, Ohio-based dispensing equipment designer and manufacturer Nordson Corporation. The Simpson Thacher team included partners John Ericson and Daniel Kay.

Banking & Financial Services

September 18, 2023, 10:29 AM

