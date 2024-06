Corporate Deal

Willkie Farr & Gallagher advised HC Companies, a Platinum Equity portfolio company, in connection with its acquisition of Classic Home & Garden (CHG). Financial terms were not disclosed. The Willkie Farr team was led by partners Cris Greer and Thomas Sharkey. CHG was represented by Locke Lord and Berkowitz Trager & Trager.

June 03, 2024, 9:45 AM

