Corporate Deal

Investment firm Potomac Equity Partners announced that it has placed an investment in Watermark Solutions, an enterprise resource planning provider. Financial terms were not disclosed. Washington-based Potomac Equity was advised by a Foley & Lardner team led by partners John Klusaritz. Counsel information for Watermark, which is based in Houston, was not immediately available.

Technology

April 13, 2023, 7:54 AM

