Vertex Inc. has commenced a public tender offer for 100 percent of the shares of e-invoicing platform Pagero Group AB for approximately $555 million. King of Prussia, Pennsylvania-based Vertex was advised by DLA Piper and Latham & Watkins. The Latham & Watkins team was led by partners Joel Trotter, Charles Ruck, Reza Mojtabaee-Zamani and Christopher Clark. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett acted as legal advisor to investor Silver Lake. Counsel information for Pagero Group, which is based in Gothenburg, Sweden, was not immediately available.

December 15, 2023, 11:31 AM

