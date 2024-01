Corporate Deal

GI Data Infrastructure has placed a significant growth investment in school bus safety technology provider BusPatrol in a deal guided by Ropes & Gray and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. Financial terms were not disclosed. San Francisco-based GI Data was advised by Ropes & Gray. BusPatrol, which is based in Lorton, Virginia, was represented by a Skadden Arps team including partners Page Griffin, Seth Jacobson, Michael Mies and Sarah Rizzo.

Technology

January 10, 2024, 11:15 AM

nature of claim: /