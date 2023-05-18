Corporate Deal

Biotech company enGene Inc. is going public through a SPAC merger with Forbion European Acquisition Corp. As a result of the merger, enGene will be listed on the Nasdaq with a post-transaction equity value of approximately $135 million. Montreal-based enGene was represented by Morgan, Lewis & Bockius and Blake, Cassels & Graydon. The SPAC was advised by Davis Polk & Wardwell; Stikeman Elliott; Maples Group; and Loyens & Loeff. The Davis Polk team included partners David Bauer, Leo Borchardt and Adam Kaminsky. Kirkland & Ellis advised SVB Securities and UBS Investment Bank, acting as financial advisors to the SPAC.

May 18, 2023, 1:05 PM

