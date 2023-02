Corporate Deal

Cullinan Oncology Inc. announced that it has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Harbour BioMed for the development and commercial rights of bispecific antibody drug, HBM7008 (CLN-418). Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Cullinan Oncology is advised by a Ropes & Gray team led by partner Abigail Gregor. Counsel information for Harbour BioMed, which is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, was not immediately available.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

February 16, 2023, 8:22 AM