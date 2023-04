Corporate Deal

Assertio Holdings Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, has agreed to purchase Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. for $291 million. Lake Forest, Illinois-based Assertio was advised by Latham & Watkins. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, which is based in Boston, was represented by a Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher team including partners Branden Berns, Michael Collins, Pamela Endreny and Saee Muzumdar.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

April 26, 2023, 11:28 AM

nature of claim: /