Corporate Deal

Allen & Overy has guided Edmond de Rothschild in connection with the sale of its third-party asset servicing unit to Apex Group Ltd. Financial terms were not disclosed. Hamilton, Canada-based Apex Group was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team that includes partners Chris Connolly, David Higgins, Joanna Thomson and Sam Trowbridge.

Banking & Financial Services

December 20, 2023, 10:41 AM

